Omagh, St. Enda’s and Errigal Ciaran face off tomorrow in the Tyrone League Division One Final.

It’s a repeat of last year’s Tyrone SFC Final, which was won by Omagh but Errigal Ciaran are the defending League Champions. Killyclogher is the venue on Sunday with throw-in at 2.45pm.

Tom Comack looks ahead to the final with former Tyrone All-Star defender John Lynch…