Calls for Donegal County Council to back Open Disclosure campaign

Sinn Féin Councillor Marie-Therese Gallagher is calling on Donegal County Council to back the campaign for a policy of mandatory open disclosure across the health service.

This is one of the key demands of ‘Standing4Women’ campaign, a group set up to promote women’s issues and gender equality in Irish society in the wake of the Cervical Cancer scandal.

Cllr Gallagher says those affected by the controversy have been let down and failed by the state, and the least the council can do is support mandatory open disclosure: