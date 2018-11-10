Big night ahead for Ciaran Coll and Ollie Horgan

Just eight days on from that fantastic Finn Harps result at the Markets Field tonight will be extra special for Ciaran Coll who has his testimonial dinner in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny while in Dublin Ollie Horgan is one of the three nominees for the ‘Manager of the Year’ award at the Professional Footballers Association function. Those awards take place in the Marker Hotel where the other two nominees are Collie O’Neill who guided UCD to the First Division league title and Drogheda Utd boss Tim Clancy.

St Johnston man Ciaran Coll is a most deserving recipient of this testimonial dinner after ten years of dedicated service to Finn Harps Football Club. The last five years have been under the guidance of Ollie Horgan and Coll has been part of a team that has been promoted twice to the Premier Division in the space of three years. Horgan has done a remarkable job at Finn Park since taking charge in 2014 and the St. Eunan’s College schoolteacher is rightly regarded now as one of top managers in the League of Ireland.

In a statement this morning Finn Harps F.C. expressed their appreciation for the loyalty and the highest standard of playing service given by Ciaran Coll since signing in 2008. The club has also acknowledged again the unwavering commitment of Ollie Horgan in his endeavours to make Finn Harps a team that is capable of competing at the top level in the League of Ireland. “It’s great to have a player and our manager being part of a special night for themselves and Finn Harps F.C. here in Letterkenny and in Dublin. We wish Ciaran Coll every successes with his testimonial dinner tonight in the Radisson Blu Hotel. It is fitting that Ollie Horgan is nominated for the ‘Manager of they Year’ award and we wish him the best of luck at the Marker Hotel in Dublin tonight.”