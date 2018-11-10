Amber Barrett wins Golden Boot and is named on Team of the Year

Milford’s Amber Barrett was named on the Continental Tyres Women’s National League Team of the Year last night while also claiming the Golden Boot.

The Peamount United Striker scored 30 goals this season, including seven hat-tricks, in just 21 league games.

Barrett joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport following her tremendous season…

2018 Continental Tyres Women’s National League Awards

Player of the Year

Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths

Young Player of the Year

Erica Turner – UCD Waves

U17 Player of the Year

Emily Whelan – Shelbourne

Top Goalscorer

Amber Barrett – Peamount United

Team of the Season

Erica Turner – UCD Waves

Seana Cooke – Shelbourne Ladies

Eabha O’Mahony – Cork City

Louise Corrigan – Peamount United

Lauren Dwyer – Wexford Youths

Kylie Murphy – Wexford Youths

Aislinn Meaney – Galway Women’s

Niamh Farrelly – Peamount United

Amber Barrett – Peamount United

Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths

Megan Smyth-Lynch – Peamount United