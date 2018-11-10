Amber Barrett wins Golden Boot and is named on Team of the Year

Milford’s Amber Barrett was named on the Continental Tyres Women’s National League Team of the Year last night while also claiming the Golden Boot.

The Peamount United Striker scored 30 goals this season, including seven hat-tricks, in just 21 league games.

Barrett joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport following her tremendous season…

2018 Continental Tyres Women’s National League Awards

Player of the Year
Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths

Young Player of the Year
Erica Turner – UCD Waves

U17 Player of the Year
Emily Whelan – Shelbourne

Top Goalscorer
Amber Barrett – Peamount United

Team of the Season
Erica Turner – UCD Waves
Seana Cooke – Shelbourne Ladies
Eabha O’Mahony – Cork City
Louise Corrigan – Peamount United
Lauren Dwyer – Wexford Youths
Kylie Murphy – Wexford Youths
Aislinn Meaney – Galway Women’s
Niamh Farrelly – Peamount United
Amber Barrett – Peamount United
Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths
Megan Smyth-Lynch – Peamount United

 

