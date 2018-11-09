Harley insists no decision made to run in potential General Election

Councillor Martin Harley has moved to clarify that neither he nor his party have made any decision for him to run as a Fine Gael candidate in a potential General Election.

It follows claims that Cllr Harley would run alongside sitting TD and Education Minister Joe McHugh and could pick up a substantial amount of votes in various parts of the county.

Cllr Harley says he wasn’t in a position to attend a number of Fine Gael meetings over the last couple of weeks where the matter was discussed.

While no decision has been made, Cllr Harley says he would give the matter some consideration: