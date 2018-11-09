‘Backstreet’s Back’ – with an Irish date for their 2019 tour!

The Backstreet Boys have announced their biggest arena tour in 18 years – as well as a new album.
The DNA World Tour will kick off in Portugal in May and last three months across Europe and North America, with one show in the 3Arena, Dublin.
Tickets go on sale next Friday.
UK and European Tour Dates:
11 May 2019 Portugal Lisbon Altice Arena
13 May 2019 Spain Madrid Wizink Arena
15 May 2019 Italy Milan Mediolanum Forum
17 May 2019 Spain Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi
19 May 2019 France Paris Accorhotels Arena
21 May 2019 Germany Hannover TUI Arena
22 May 2019 Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis
23 May 2019 Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
25 May 2019 Germany Mannheim SAP Arena
27 May 2019 Germany Munich Olympiahalle
28 May 2019 Austria Vienna Stadthalle
29 May 2019 Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena
31 May 2019 Sweden Gothenburg Scandinavium
01 June 2019 Norway Oslo Spektrum
02 June 2019 Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe
05 June 2019 Finland Helsinki Hartwall Arena
08 June 2019 Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena
10 June 2019 UK Manchester Manchester Arena
11 June 2019 Ireland Dublin 3Arena
14 June 2019 UK Glasgow SSE Hydro
15 June 2019 UK Birmingham Birmingham Arena
17 June 2019 UK London O2 Arena
20 June 2019 Germany Cologne Lanxness Arena
21 June 2019 Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion
22 June 2019 Czech Republic Prague O2 Arena
24 June 2019 Poland Warsaw Torwar Arena
25 June 2019 Hungary Budapest Budapest Arena