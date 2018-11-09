‘Backstreet’s Back’ – with an Irish date for their 2019 tour!

By
News Highland
-

The Backstreet Boys have announced their biggest arena tour in 18 years – as well as a new album.

The DNA World Tour will kick off in Portugal in May and last three months across Europe and North America, with one show in the 3Arena, Dublin.

Tickets go on sale next Friday.

UK and European Tour Dates:

11 May 2019      Portugal               Lisbon                  Altice Arena
13 May 2019      Spain                   Madrid                  Wizink Arena
15 May 2019      Italy                      Milan                    Mediolanum Forum
17 May 2019      Spain                    Barcelona            Palau Sant Jordi
19 May 2019      France                  Paris                    Accorhotels Arena
21 May 2019      Germany               Hannover            TUI Arena
22 May 2019      Belgium                Antwerp                Sportpaleis
23 May 2019      Netherlands          Amsterdam          Ziggo Dome
25 May 2019      Germany               Mannheim            SAP Arena
27 May 2019      Germany               Munich                 Olympiahalle
28 May 2019      Austria                   Vienna                  Stadthalle
29 May 2019      Germany                Berlin                   Mercedes-Benz Arena
31 May 2019      Sweden                 Gothenburg          Scandinavium
01 June 2019     Norway                  Oslo                     Spektrum
02 June 2019      Sweden                Stockholm            Ericsson Globe
05 June 2019      Finland                 Helsinki                Hartwall Arena
08 June 2019      Denmark              Copenhagen         Royal Arena
10 June 2019      UK                        Manchester          Manchester Arena
11 June 2019      Ireland                  Dublin                   3Arena
14 June 2019      UK                        Glasgow               SSE Hydro
15 June 2019      UK                        Birmingham          Birmingham Arena
17 June 2019      UK                        London                 O2 Arena
20 June 2019      Germany              Cologne                 Lanxness Arena
21 June 2019      Switzerland          Zurich                    Hallenstadion
22 June 2019      Czech Republic   Prague                  O2 Arena
24 June 2019      Poland                 Warsaw                 Torwar Arena
25 June 2019      Hungary               Budapest               Budapest Arena

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR