‘Backstreet’s Back’ – with an Irish date for their 2019 tour!

The Backstreet Boys have announced their biggest arena tour in 18 years – as well as a new album.

The DNA World Tour will kick off in Portugal in May and last three months across Europe and North America, with one show in the 3Arena, Dublin.

Tickets go on sale next Friday.

UK and European Tour Dates:

11 May 2019 Portugal Lisbon Altice Arena

13 May 2019 Spain Madrid Wizink Arena

15 May 2019 Italy Milan Mediolanum Forum

17 May 2019 Spain Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi

19 May 2019 France Paris Accorhotels Arena

21 May 2019 Germany Hannover TUI Arena

22 May 2019 Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis

23 May 2019 Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

25 May 2019 Germany Mannheim SAP Arena

27 May 2019 Germany Munich Olympiahalle

28 May 2019 Austria Vienna Stadthalle

29 May 2019 Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

31 May 2019 Sweden Gothenburg Scandinavium

01 June 2019 Norway Oslo Spektrum

02 June 2019 Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe

05 June 2019 Finland Helsinki Hartwall Arena

08 June 2019 Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena

10 June 2019 UK Manchester Manchester Arena

11 June 2019 Ireland Dublin 3Arena

14 June 2019 UK Glasgow SSE Hydro

15 June 2019 UK Birmingham Birmingham Arena

17 June 2019 UK London O2 Arena

20 June 2019 Germany Cologne Lanxness Arena

21 June 2019 Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion

22 June 2019 Czech Republic Prague O2 Arena

24 June 2019 Poland Warsaw Torwar Arena

25 June 2019 Hungary Budapest Budapest Arena