The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win the next secret sound!
Here’s a list of the answers so far for this secret sound.
- Dripping water
- Striking a match
- Paper coming out of a photocopier
- Tape Dispenser
- Taking a tissue out of a tissue dispenser
- Swinging a golf club
- Clicking a pen
- Stamper
- Ripping out a cheque from a chequebook
- Scissors
- Kettle turning off
- Swatting flies
- Striking a match
- Turning a key
- biting into a biscuit
- Tape in a tape deck
- Opening CD Cover
- Lighting match/ cigarette Lighter
- Safety catch on the washing powder
- Scissors
- Seat belt clip
- Hitting a golf ball
- Opening a can of coke
- Sellotape
- Closing the lid of the butter
- Toaster
- Turning a page
- Stamp
- Locking the car