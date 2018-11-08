Stobart Air says Donegal and Kerry passenger numbers are up 20%

Stobart Air says it has now carried over 10 million passengers as part of its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus.

The Donegal to Dublin is one of a number operated by the company on behalf of Aer Lingus Regional, with a 20% increase in passenger numbers on its PSO routes in Donegal and Kerry .

Since entering into the deal with Aer Lingus in 2010, Stobart Air says it has invested over €170 million on its fleet renewal programme. That includes a new ATR42-600 aircraft worth €14 million to service Ireland’s PSO routes, which connect Donegal and Kerry to Dublin and beyond.

The company says it has now carried 10 million passengers on its Aer Lingus branded planes since 2010, as well as doubling its workforce to 600.

The airline recently renewed its contract to operate the PSO routes connecting Kerry and Donegal to Dublin and beyond. Over 8,000 people flew on these routes last month, representing a 20% increase in traffic on last year.

Since 2010, services under the franchise agreement have more than doubled, increasing from 12 to 25 regional routes across Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Donegal.