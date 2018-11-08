Mixed reaction to Community Hospital developments

A Government decision to cut nursing care facilities at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar has been rescinded.

Following a meeting in the Dail yesterday, it was confirmed that the long term facilities at the community hospital are to be retained.

Minister Jim Daly has committed to a new plan being drawn up early next year to include 65 beds for St Joseph’s Hospital, 33 beds for Ramelton Community Hospital and 110 for the new community hospital in Letterkenny.

Chair of the Save Our St Joseph's Hospital Action Group, Fr John Joe Duffy says they are committed to ensure the new plan is now delivered on.

Meanwhile, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the Minister's decision to secure that the future of the community hospitals but says it is vital now that a timescale on the delivery of the project is set out.

In relation to Lifford Community Hospital, Minister Jim Daly reiterated the Government’s decision that plans to retain the services there would not be reviewed until 2021.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says Lifford Community Hospital remains the poorer cousin but says the Minister was positive in agreeing to continue to engage with The Friends of Lifford Hospital Group.

The Minister did suggest that he was open to the idea of a community housing programme and if such an application was to be submitted by Lifford, it would be considered.

It's understood that the Committee is to discuss the details of the meeting later tonight.

Cllr. Gerry Crawford was in Dublin yesterday with the Lifford delegation.