Ministers response to Carndonagh Garda Station ‘inadequate’

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out a response from the Justice Minister to ongoing calls for a new Garda Station in Carndonagh.

Garda Authorities have deemed the current station as unfit for purpose with the need for a new station and a new site identified ten years ago.

Minister Flanagan has however sanctioned remedial works to take place at the current station.

Local Cllr Albert Doherty says this not a solution and branded the move as inadequate, evasive and unacceptable.

Cllr. Doherty is to raise the matter at Mondays JPC meeting: