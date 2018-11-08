LYIT through to League Semi Final with big win over WIT

The LYIT men’s side have qualified for the Division 2 semi finals of the HE GAA Senior Football League.

Their passage was secured with a 17 point win (6-10 to 0-11) over Waterford IT in Dundalk on Thursday afternoon.

Buncrana’s John Campbell top scored for Michael Murphy’s side with 3-3. Caoimhin Marley bagged 2-1 while the other goal came from Anthony Diver.

The other scorers were Shea Doherty (0-2), Darragh Black (0-1), Kealan McGroddy (0-1) and Daniel Brennan (0-1).

The Letterkenny side will play Trinity College Dublin in the semi final next Thursday 15th November .

It’s been a good week for the GAA teams from the college, the ladies defeated UCD on Wednesday in Letterkenny by seven points to take their first win of the campaign.