Martin Harley took his 76th victory of the season on Thursday at Chelmsford.

The Donegal Jockey made his move on 16/1 shot Primero to win the 6.45pm Handicap over one mile two furlongs for trainer David O’Meara.

It’s the second 16/1 winner Harley had this week. On Monday he rode Kasperenko to victory at Kempton for trainer Brendan Powell.