GAA Programme – Yvonne Bonner / Loreto Milford

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack’s special guest is Donegal All- Star Lady Footballer Yvonne Bonner who is jetting off to Australia shortly to live the dream of playing professional football.

Yvonne who plays her club football with Glenfin has been signed up on a rookie contract by Great Western Sydney Giants to play in the Australian Rules Women’s Football League (AFLW).

Also on the programme, Tom gets the reaction of Loreto Community School Milford’s manager Adrian Doherty on his sides remarkable comeback in Wednesday afternoon’s Donegal U16 A Schools final against Abbey VS in Convoy…