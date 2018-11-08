‘Crisis commentators’ told to urgently address hospital overcrowding

A Sligo-Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy has called on the Taoiseach and the Health Minister to suspend their roles as crisis commentators and provide the necessary resources to deal with the trolley crisis affecting the North West.

Yesterday, 93 people were awaiting admission to hospitals across the region with Saolta confirming the Full Capacity Protocol was in place at Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of high volumes of people attending the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Deputy Marc Mac Sharry has been hitting out after the Taoiseach suggested hospital workers should not take leaver around Christmas time.

He says it is time the crisis at hand was addressed rather than putting the blame on others: