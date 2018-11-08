Concern over future of proposed three school campus

Serious concern has been raised over the future of the proposed three school campus in Buncrana.

It follows confirmation from the Department of Education that it’s to carry out surveys on schools across the country that have been found to structural defects.

Last month, it also emerged a site identified for the three-school project had been sold.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan is demanding urgent clarity that the cost of potential repairs to various schools won’t delay progress on a new school for Buncrana: