Abusive Packages sent to McClean at Stoke

James McClean has had abusive packages sent to him at the Stoke City training ground.

Potters manager Gary Rowett has revealed the news and says it is over the Republic of Ireland international’s refusal to wear a poppy.

The 29 year old was abused by fans at last week’s Championship draw with Middlesbrough, and warned by the English F-A for calling his abusers “cavemen” on social media.

Rowett says Stoke have spoken to the Derryman about his response, which he describes as understandable but ill-judged.