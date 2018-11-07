Two people remanded in custody in connection to Lenamore Stables fire

Two people have been remanded in custody in connection with a major fire at Lenamore stables in Muff at the weekend.

Two horses died and a woman was hospitalised following the blaze which broke out shortly before 6am on Sunday morning.

The man and woman appeared before Letterkenny court this afternoon.

Fire crews from Derry were first on the scene on Sunday morning while members of the Donegal fire service and An Garda Siochana also attended.

It’s understood the stables owners had already made attempts to rescues the horses and while five were saved, two died.

A woman in her 20s was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation at the scene and was later transferred to hospital for treatment.

The stables have been extensively damaged as a result of the blaze.

The area was sealed off and following a forensic examination on Monday, the fire is now being investigated as criminal damage and arson.

A man and woman were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Buncrana Garda Station for questioning.

It’s understood that that two individuals are from outside the jurisdiction.

They both appeared before the courts in Letterkenny this afternoon and have been remanded in custody to appear in court again on Monday.