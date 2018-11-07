Two people due in court over devastating fire at Lenamore stables

Two people are due before Letterkenny court this morning in connection with a major weekend fire at Lenamore stables in Muff.



Two horses died and a woman was hospitalised following the blaze which broke out shortly before 6am on Sunday morning.

Fire crews from Derry were first on the scene while members of the Donegal fire service and An Garda Siochana also attended.

It’s understood the owners had already made attempts to rescue the horses and while five were saved, two died.

A woman in her 20s was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation at the scene and was later transferred to hospital for treatment.

The stables have been extensively damaged as a result of the blaze.

The area was sealed off and following a forensic examination on Monday, the fire is now being investigated as criminal damage and arson.

A man and woman were since arrested in connection with the incident and were taken to Buncrana Garda Station for questioning.

It’s understood that the two individuals are from outside the jurisdiction and both are due before the courts in Letterkenny this morning.

Garda are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.