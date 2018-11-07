Tribunal recommends solicitor be struck off after diverting client funds

A tribunal has recommended a solicitor be struck off after a Law Society investigation found she diverted €266,000 of client funds into her personal bank accounts.

The siphoned-off cash included sums left in a will to charity and a priest.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal heard Donegal solicitor Moya O’Donnell misappropriated and misused client funds between 2012 and 2017 and produced falsified documentation in an attempt to conceal her actions.

Journalist with the Irish Independent Shane Feelan attended yesterday’s hearing: