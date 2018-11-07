St Joseph’s and Ramelton hospitals to retain long term residential care role

A commitment has come from Government for the retention of long term residential care at St Joseph’s Community Hospital in Stranorlar and Ramelton community hospital.

The declaration was made at a meeting held earlier today between HSE officials, the Minister for Health and a delegation from the ‘Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group.

During the meeting a 2016 plan announced by then Minister of of State at the Dept. of Health Kathleen Lynch, to close the hospitals, was rescinded.

It was confirmed that a new plan will be put in place early next year that will see both community hospitals refurbished with 65 beds to be provided in Stranorlar and 33 in Ramelton. The investment means both facilities will meet HIQA standards in the long term.

The Save Our St Joseph’s Action Group gave the news a cautious welcome and said further comment would be given on Thursday.

It was also confirmed that Lifford would have a new unit provided incorporating a housing element.

