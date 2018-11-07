Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group to meet Minister

A delegation of the Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group are travelling to the Dail today to meet with the Health Minister and a number of department officials as well as local Oireachtas members to reiterate their call for the reversal of a decision to remove residential care units.

The Government announced in 2016 that all long stay, short stay, convalescent and dementia nursing care in St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar would be replaced by the new community hospital in Letterkenny.

Chair of the Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group, Fr John Joe Duffy is hopeful they will receive a positive commitment from the meeting.

But says it that is not the case, they will put plans in place to take action into their own hands to ensure the services at St Joseph’s Hospital are retained: