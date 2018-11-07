Remand prisoner remains unlawfully at large in Donegal/ Derry

A remand prisoner who is believed to be travelling across the Donegal and Derry areas remains unlawfully at large.

The PSNI say they are still actively seeking information in relation to the whereabouts of 30 year old, James Donegan.

James Donegan, who is awaiting sentencing for a number of serious offences including attempted hijacking, did not return to custody as required on Monday 22nd October, after being granted compassionate bail by the court.

Police believe the 30 year old is travelling across the Derry and Donegal areas and may be involved in further criminal activity.

He is described as being around 5′ 9″tall, of medium build with light brown hair.

Officers are again asking James to hand himself in to police without any further delay and are urging anyone who knows of his current whereabouts, not to approach him, but to contact the Reducing Offender Unit at Strand Road on 101 immediately.