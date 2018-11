A Donegal County Councillor says the American election results once again demonstrates the power of the vote.

It’s estimated that there are thousands of people in Donegal still unable to vote due to not being on the electoral register.

This is despite a major campaign last year encouraging those left out to get on the register.

Cllr Jack Murray says with a potential general election on the horizon it’s more important than ever to be in a position to have your say: