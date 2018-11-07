Over 90 people awaiting admission to hospital in North West region

Letterkenny University Hospital has been ranked as the third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 48 people awaiting admission there this morning.

24 people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 24 were waiting on wards.

Sligo University Hospital follows in fourth position with 45 people waiting there.

It brings the total to 93, the number of people awaiting admission in the North West region.

Nationally, there were 591 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.