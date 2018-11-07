Ollie Horgan among PFAI Manager of the Year nominees

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan is among the nominees for the PFAI First Division Manager of the Year award.

Horgan guided Harps back to the Premier Division, taking their place in the top flight with a play-off win over Limerick FC.

U-C-D manager Collie O’Neill and Drogheda United’s Tim Clancy are the other nominees.

Stephen Kenny heads the list of nominees for the Premier Division Manager of the Year award.

The Dundalk boss takes his place on a three man shortlist after guiding his team to the League and Cup double.

Waterford’s Alan Reynolds and Keith Long of Bohemians are also nominated.

Elsewhere Donegal’s Tyler Toland is one of three nominees for the International Women’s Player of the Year.

The St Johnston native has just returned to the Ireland squad after injury.

The winners will be named at an awards ceremony in Dublin on Saturday.