Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United know their opponents for the last 32 stage of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Rovers, who reach the final in 2016 have been handed an away tie in Dublin against the winners of Pegasus or St James Athletic.

In this afternoon’s draw Bonagee United were given a home tie and will host Midleton of Cork.

The games are to be played November 25th.