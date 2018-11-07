Donegal Intercultural Platform react to Peter Casey comments

The Donegal Intercultural Platform has hit out at comments made by Peter Casey stating that they harm positive relations between Travellers and the majority population.

They care calling on organisations across the county to take a stand to support an ethnic minority and reject what they term as politics of division and hate.

Co-Chairperson of Donegal Intercultural Platform Billy Banda spoke on today’s Nine Til Noon Show.

He says that Donegal is becoming a much more multi-cultural place and Mr. Casey is out to damage that: