Donegal ACL Play-Offs to go ahead on Sunday

This weekend’s Donegal All County League Division 3 Play Off between Killybegs and Naomh Brid will go ahead on Sunday.

Killybegs have withdrawn their appeal to Ulster while Naomh Brid were unsuccessful with an appeal last week.

Following advice from Croke Park, a three way play-off system was triggered to decide the placings in the division, that was after Killybegs were declared champions as well as promotion with Naomh Brid.

Buncrana finished on the same points but initially lost out on score difference until the Donegal CCC went back on their original declaration.

In the other scheduled games, Killybegs will play Buncrana on the 18th November and then Buncrana will take on Naomh Brid on the 25th November.