Gardai are urging motorists travelling on the main Letterkenny – Derry road to expect delays this following a two-vehicle crash this morning.

The collision happened shortly after 7am on the Derry side of Manorcunningham.

Emergency services remain at the scene however Gardai have confirmed that nobody has been seriously injured.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says the particular stretch of road has been subject to a high number of collisions over the years: