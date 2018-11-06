Tributes paid to campaigners as Lyme Disease Resource Centre to open

A Donegal councillor is welcoming confirmation that the National Lyme Disease Resource Centre will open in Dublin this month.

Over the past 18 months, councillors have been regularly lobbied on the issue by a local support group, with Donegal County Council last year backing calls for more resources to be dedicated to the condition.

Paying tribute to Emma Doherty, Charles Harkin and other local campaigners, Cllr Albert Doherty believes the support of local authorities helped the momentum which has led to this specialist centre: