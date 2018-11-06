The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

By
News Highland
-


Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win the next secret sound!

Here’s a list of the answers so far for this secret sound.

  • Dripping water
  • Striking a match
  • Paper coming out of a photocopier
  • Tape Dispenser
  • Taking a tissue out of a tissue dispenser
  • Swinging a golf club
  • Clicking a pen
  • Stamper
  • Ripping out a cheque from a chequebook
  • Scissors
  • Kettle turning off
  • Swatting flies
  • Striking a match
  • Turning a key
  • biting into a biscuit
  • Tape in a tape deck
  • Opening CD Cover
  • Lighting match/ cigarette Lighter
  • Safety catch on the washing powder
  • Scissors
  • Seat belt clip
  • Hitting a golf ball
  • Opening a can of coke
  • Sellotape

