The Marketing Director of one of the Donegal companies taking part in next week’s North West Trade Mission to Massachusetts says it’s a very important opportunity for the whole region.

Kieran Mulhern works with Kilcar based tweed company Triona Design, which was founded by his father, and now has two retail stores and a visitor centre, with the aim of building their export market.

He says as well as meeting potential customers, he will also be pushing the tourism aspect of the company’s work: