LYIT 2 v 1 Carlow IT

LYIT caused an upset in the Rustler’s Cup today in Letterkenny when they defeated

Carlow IT by 2 goals to 1.

Shane Byrne’s team fell behind to a goal by Shane Barnes after 4 minutes but the side’s were soon level when Sean McBride equalised three minutes later.

Midway through the 2nd half, Conor Gormley got the winner from the penalty spot after Liam Walsh was taken down.

Next up for the Port Road men is a league fixture against Tallaght IT next week.