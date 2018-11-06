Kieran Gillespie faces lengthy lay off with cruciate injury

Gaoth Dobhair and Donegal have been dealt a major blow with the news that Kieran Gillespie suffered a cruciate injury in the Ulster Club Championship game last Sunday in Belfast.

It happened in the opening seconds of the quarter- final victory over Cargin and after five minutes of treatment on the pitch he was stretchered off.

Gweedore were hopeful that the injury wasn’t as serious as first thought but the dreaded cruciate injury was confirmed following a scan.

Just like Patrick McBrearty, who is recovering from the same ACL injury, Gillespie can expect to be out of action for around nine months.

It’s another cruel blow for the Maghergallon centre half back who has been unlucky in recent years, he spent a lot of time on the treatment table with hamstring and hip injuries.

The devastating news was confirmed by the Gaoth Dobhair club on Tuesday evening…

‘Ba mhaith le CLG Ghaoth Dobhair a dheimhiú gur gortú ACL atá ar Kieran Mac Giolla Easpaig. Beidh sé ina chailliúnt mhór dúinn don chuid eile den seasúr. Tá muid ag guí gach rath air agus go mbeidh sé ar a shean léim arís gan mhoill.

CLG Ghaoth Dobhair wish to confirm that Kieran Gillespie’s injury has been confirmed as an ACL tear. Kieran will be a big loss to our current campaign and we wish Kieran all the best in his recovery.’