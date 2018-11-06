Kenny Cunningham linked with Derry City job

Former Republic of Ireland international Kenny Cunningham has emerged as the latest name to be linked with the vacant manager’s position at Derry City.

The former Birmingham City defender, who now works as a media pundit with RTE and Newstalk, is understood to be keen to move into management

According to this morning’s Derry Journal, the former Ireland captain is the latest big name to show interest in the job.

The Journal reports that Derry City’s Board of Directors will announce the identify of the new manager over the coming days – and as the interview process continues, former manager Declan Devine remains the front-runner to replace Kenny Shiels.

Kevin Deery, Darren Kelly and Finn Harps No. 2 Paul Hegarty are among those reported to have been interviewed for the post in recent days.