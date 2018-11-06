Today is ‘Stranger Things’ Day!

Today is November 6th, also known as Stranger Things Day!

It’s known as that because November 6th, 1983 is the day that Will Byers disappeared from the town of Hawkins, Indiana – which is what started all of the ‘strange things’ that occurred.

The cast released a video earlier to celebrate the day, and I wonder do their outfits hold any clues to what’s going to happen in Season 3? We’ll let you decide…

YOUR BFFS WISH YOU A HAPPY #STRANGERTHINGSDAY pic.twitter.com/m2SJIISBWF — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2018

Season Three of the hit Netflix show is due out in the summer of 2019.