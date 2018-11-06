Health investment promises must be clarified – Mac Lochlainn

Outpatient waiting lists are still rising at Letterkenny University Hospital, with 15,420 people awaiting a first appointment at a Consultant-led clinic at the hospital at the end of September. That’s up 94 on the August figures, and up 20% on the same period two years ago.

Donegal Senator Padraig mac Lochlainn says long term waiting lists remain unacceptably high, with 2,692 patients on outpatient waiting lists at the hospital for over 18 months.

He says there have been vague promises of investment, but it’s now time for immediate action………