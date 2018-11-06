Gaoth Dobhair & Red Hughs Ulster games confirmed

The fixtures for latest round of games in the Ulster Club Championships have been confirmed.

Donegal champions Red Hughs will play Limavady in the Ulster Junior Football Final on Saturday the 17th November at Celtic Park in Derry at 7pm.

Red Hughs are looking to make it back to back Donegal Ulster Junior winners after Naomh Colmcille’s success last year.

Gaoth Dobhair’s senior semi final with Crossmaglen will be part of a double header at Healy Park in Omagh on Sunday 18th November.

The battle of the Donegal and Armagh champions throws in at 3.30pm with the Scotstown v Eoghan Rua Coleraine semi final to start at 1.30pm.

The St Enda’s v Tattyreagh and Mulahoran v Banagher Intermediate semi finals have been fixed as a double header for the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Saturday evening 17th November.