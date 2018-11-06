Full steam ahead for A5

It’s been confirmed that construction on the A5 upgrade is set to start in autumn 2019.

It follows what’s been described as a productive meeting, attended by senior civil servants from the Department of Infrastructure in the North and West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan.

The Department has also confirmed its commitment to the project, saying the funding remains ringfenced.

Daniel McCrossan says that despite an ongoing objection to the plans, he’s confident that the project will progress as outlined: