Education Minister to brief cabinet on latest in school controversy

The Minister for Education will today brief a Dail committee on the latest in the school buildings controversy.

Joe McHugh will update TDs on his Department’s efforts to identify and resolve construction faults.

A review has been ordered into how the Department awards school building projects after defects were discovered at 22 sites.

Over a thousand students at Tyrellstown Educate Together and St. Luke’s National School in West Dublin won’t be back in class until Thursday.

Chair of the Oireachtas Education Committee, Fiona O’Loughlin, says the recent discoveries have caused major disruption for children and their families: