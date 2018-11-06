DCC Road Safety team wins Excellence in Business Award

Donegal County Council’s Road Safety team has been awarded the Excellence in Business Award by the Public Sector Magazine for the fourth year in a row.

The annual Excellence in Business Awards recognises companies and organisations that have demonstrated ‘outstanding service, continuity, track record and general excellence in business to the Public Sector, Irish companies and to the people of Ireland’.

Donegal County Council was acknowledged for their work in Road Safety, particularly the safer cycling initiative which promoted cycling safety by distributing High Viz gilets to cyclists.

Donegal Road Safety Officer is Brian O’Donnell: