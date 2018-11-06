Criticism of Downey arrest

As Donegal based John Downey is due before the High Court for an extradition hearing, there’s been criticism of his arrest in the county yesterday. Cllr Michael Colm Mac Giolla Easbuig claims gardai acted “at the behest”of the PSNI.

He says he’ll be raising the issue with Minister Joe Mc Hugh, and also with Junior Minister David Stanton, who is due in Donegal later this week.

Meanwhile, Deputy Pearse Doherty says the letter received by Mr Downey is valid and all encompassing, and that’s been upheld by courts in the UK……….