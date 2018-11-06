Coleman back in Ireland squad while Duffy must wait for clearance

Captain Seamus Coleman and Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady are back in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Both return from injury to be included in Martin O’Neill’s 36-man squad for the Nations League trip to Denmark and the friendly with Northern Ireland.

Former Derry City man Ronan Curtis is included again while Manager Martin O’Neill confirmed that Dundalk’s former Northern Ireland under-21 winger Michael Duffy has switched his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland, but his paperwork hasn’t cleared in time.

Southampton’s teenage striker Michael Obafemi earns a first call-up, as does Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Rotherham’s on-loan Ryan Manning also makes the cut, as does Hearts’ Jimmy Dunne who’s currently on loan from Burnley.

There’s still no Declan Rice as he continues to mull over a switch to England, but O’Neill continues to be hopeful the West Ham teenager will remain in green.

O’Neill also