The British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet her cabinet today to discuss a possible Brexit deal.

It’s thought she’s secured concessions from Brussels to keep the whole of the UK in a customs union after Brexit – avoiding a hard Irish border.

But the prime minister admits there’s still work to do.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin says the prospect of no-deal is in danger of becoming a frightening reality – and is calling for clarity from the Taoiseach: