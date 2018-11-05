Woods and Begley nominated for Players’ Player of the Year

After captaining Tyrone to All-Ireland Intermediate glory, while also claiming the Player of the Match award from the Final victory over Meath, Neamh Woods is nominated for the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award.

Woods, who recently collected The Croke Park Player of the Month award for August, is joined on the shortlist by Tyrone team-mate Gemma Begley and Meath captain Niamh O’Sullivan.

Two members of the All Ireland-winning Dublin side have been nominated for Ladies Footballer of the Year.

Sinead Aherne is nominated for the third year running alongside Dublin team-mate Lyndsey Davey.

They’re joined on the shortlist by Cork captain Ciara O’Sullivan.