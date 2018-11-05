Public figures sign letter to Taoiseach over nationalists rights concerns

Actors, sportspeople and business owners are some of the one thousand people to sign a letter to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over nationalists rights as Brexit unfolds.

Published in The Irish News today the letter urges the Government to defend the rights of Irish citizens in the North.

Soccer player James McClean, actor Adrian Dunbar and film director Jim Sheridan are among those to have signed the document.

Political Correspondent with the Irish News John Manley explains what the letter is calling on: