Michael Duffy reacts to Dundalk’s FAI Cup win

Dundalk have won the domestic double.

The League Champions have defeated arch rivals Cork City 2-1 in the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium.

Sean Hoare headed Dundalk in front from a corner on 19 minutes, but hero turned villain 2 minutes later when he bundled over Karl Sheppard in the box and Kieran Sadlier despatched the spot kick.

However, in the 74th minute, Patrick McEleney won it for the Lilywhites with a great header from Sean Gannon’s cross which could not be stopped.

After the match, Enda Coll spoke with Derry man and Dundalk player Michael Duffy…

Enda also spoke with former Derry City player Barry McNamee, who plays for Cork City…