John Downey arrested in Donegal in connection with soldiers’ murder

A man who was accused of the murders of four soldiers in the 1982 IRA Hyde Park bombings has been arrested in Donegal

John Downey has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of two other soldiers in Northern Ireland in 1972.

Detectives from An Garda Siochana arrested the 66-year-old in Donegal, using a European arrest warrant, on suspicion of the murder of two UDR soldiers in 1972 and on suspicion of aiding and abetting an explosion.

He is due to appear at Dublin High Court tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

Downey, from Ards, Cresselough had been charged with the murders of four members of the Household Cavalry who died in the bombing at London’s Hyde Park in 1982.

The case was thrown out after the trial judge was told about a deal granting him immunity.

The families of the victims said they felt “devastatingly let down” by the news.