Investigation ongoing after plane makes emergency landing in Derry

An investigation has been launched after a plane which left Derry Airport yesterday evening had to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off.

The plane had been scheduled to fly to London however ten minutes into the flight it’s reported that there was a smell of burning in the cockpit and the pilot made the call to land back in Derry.

On return, passengers and crew were met with a major emergency response team.

Members of Cllr Rena Donaghys family were on the flight, she has been praising the swift response of all involved: