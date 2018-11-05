Harps Premier Division campaign will kick off in mid-February

The 2019 SSE Airtricity League season will begin on Friday, February 15 and it will end with the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final on Sunday, November 3.

The first game of the new campaign will actually be the President’s Cup between Dundalk and Cork City, which will be played on either Saturday, February 9 or Sunday, February 10.

Finn Harps will start life in the Premier Division on the following next weekend as Dundalk begin the defence of their title.

Harps gained promotion back to the top flight with a brilliant 3-0 aggregate win over Limerick FC.

The official Fixture List for the 2019 season will be released on Wednesday, December 19.

Another key date for the calendar is the EA SPORTS Cup Final, which will be played on Saturday, September 14.

The mid-season break will take place from Saturday, June 15 through to Thursday, June 27.